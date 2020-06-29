All apartments in Santa Monica
944 17th Street

944 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

944 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing Two Bedroom Condo In Santa Monica Just Minutes to the Beach - This warm and welcoming 2-bedroom 2-bathroom 1,270 square foot condo will take your breath way! From the well-groomed grounds to the impeccable living quarters, the entire complex is designed with you in mind. The sunken living room has an inviting fireplace and French doors that lead out to a private patio. This condominium is great for entertaining! The kitchen is fully equipped with a double-door fridge, stovetop, wall oven, dishwasher, microwave, has ample counter space, cabinet space and a cozy breakfast area. Directly next to the kitchen is a formal dining room with custom built-in wine cabinets. The master bedroom is impressive featuring a relaxing en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The other bedroom is nicely sized too and has direct access to the 2nd bathroom. Some of the other stunning details are recessed lighting, high ceilings, custom shutters and in-unit washer and dryer. This complex has controlled access and includes tandem parking. Located on the lower level in the middle of the complex, it offers seclusion and tranquility. This Santa Monica charmer is located minutes to trendy restaurants, shopping and MUCH MORE!

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Tenants pay for electricity, the HOA is included in the rent. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5330804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 17th Street have any available units?
944 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 944 17th Street have?
Some of 944 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 944 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 944 17th Street offers parking.
Does 944 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 17th Street have a pool?
No, 944 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 944 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 944 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
