944 17th Street

Amazing Two Bedroom Condo In Santa Monica Just Minutes to the Beach - This warm and welcoming 2-bedroom 2-bathroom 1,270 square foot condo will take your breath way! From the well-groomed grounds to the impeccable living quarters, the entire complex is designed with you in mind. The sunken living room has an inviting fireplace and French doors that lead out to a private patio. This condominium is great for entertaining! The kitchen is fully equipped with a double-door fridge, stovetop, wall oven, dishwasher, microwave, has ample counter space, cabinet space and a cozy breakfast area. Directly next to the kitchen is a formal dining room with custom built-in wine cabinets. The master bedroom is impressive featuring a relaxing en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. The kitchen and bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The other bedroom is nicely sized too and has direct access to the 2nd bathroom. Some of the other stunning details are recessed lighting, high ceilings, custom shutters and in-unit washer and dryer. This complex has controlled access and includes tandem parking. Located on the lower level in the middle of the complex, it offers seclusion and tranquility. This Santa Monica charmer is located minutes to trendy restaurants, shopping and MUCH MORE!



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Tenants pay for electricity, the HOA is included in the rent. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.



