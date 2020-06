Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful contemporary 2 bedroom + 2.5 bath + bonus bedroom or media room with its own private patio. Inviting kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood floors except for bedrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit. Attached two car private garage. This townhouse is conveniently located to restaurants and shops on Montana.