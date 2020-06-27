933 15th Street #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Modern Three Level Santa Monica 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Situated in the highly sought out Wilshire Montana neighborhood of Santa Monica, this huge townhouse boasts three levels of luxury. The main entry opens up to marble tile floors flowing into the carpeted bedrooms. The master bed is matched in size by the master bath sporting a dual vanity and deep soaking hot tub. Enjoy your morning coffee or just relax out on the patio offering lush landscaping for a serene and private feel. The lower level leads to the washer/ dryer combo and provides direct access to a private garage. The main floor plan on the second level is where you'll find the gracious and sunny living room w/fireplace and beautiful eat in chef's kitchen complete with a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, & stove. Ceilings over 20 feet provide an amazing living space perfect for entertaining. A huge overlooking loft wraps up the main floor plan. To top it off, there is a beautiful private roof top deck with skyline views of the city and the beach! This is truly a modern gem minutes to Lincoln Middle School, 3rd St Promenade, and Santa Monica Beach.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are welcome with restrictions. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2759758)