Santa Monica, CA
933 15th Street #B
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

933 15th Street #B

933 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Modern Three Level Santa Monica 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Situated in the highly sought out Wilshire Montana neighborhood of Santa Monica, this huge townhouse boasts three levels of luxury. The main entry opens up to marble tile floors flowing into the carpeted bedrooms. The master bed is matched in size by the master bath sporting a dual vanity and deep soaking hot tub. Enjoy your morning coffee or just relax out on the patio offering lush landscaping for a serene and private feel. The lower level leads to the washer/ dryer combo and provides direct access to a private garage. The main floor plan on the second level is where you'll find the gracious and sunny living room w/fireplace and beautiful eat in chef's kitchen complete with a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, & stove. Ceilings over 20 feet provide an amazing living space perfect for entertaining. A huge overlooking loft wraps up the main floor plan. To top it off, there is a beautiful private roof top deck with skyline views of the city and the beach! This is truly a modern gem minutes to Lincoln Middle School, 3rd St Promenade, and Santa Monica Beach.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are welcome with restrictions. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2759758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 15th Street #B have any available units?
933 15th Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 933 15th Street #B have?
Some of 933 15th Street #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 15th Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
933 15th Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 15th Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 15th Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 933 15th Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 933 15th Street #B offers parking.
Does 933 15th Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 15th Street #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 15th Street #B have a pool?
No, 933 15th Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 933 15th Street #B have accessible units?
No, 933 15th Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 933 15th Street #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 15th Street #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 15th Street #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 15th Street #B does not have units with air conditioning.
