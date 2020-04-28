930 3RD Street

Amenities

Also available for sale at $1,075,000! Located just blocks from Ocean Ave and the bluffs, this beautifully remodeled condo features an open single-level floor plan w/ ample natural light, wood floors, and designer touches throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and Cesar Stone counters which opens to a formal dining area, perfect for entertaining. Spacious living room with slate gas fireplace & huge enclosed patio, ideal for a home office or cozy den. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath featuring luxurious finishes and dual sinks. Generously sized guest bedroom and gorgeous second bath. Just seconds from Montana Ave, 3rd st promenade, farmer's market, the California incline, the Santa Monica Pier, award-winning schools, and of course, the beach! 2 parking spots (tandem), additional storage, heated pool, and low HOA dues that include EQ insurance, water, trash, and management fee. Zoned for Roosevelt El!