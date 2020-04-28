All apartments in Santa Monica
930 3RD Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

930 3RD Street

930 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 3rd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Also available for sale at $1,075,000! Located just blocks from Ocean Ave and the bluffs, this beautifully remodeled condo features an open single-level floor plan w/ ample natural light, wood floors, and designer touches throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and Cesar Stone counters which opens to a formal dining area, perfect for entertaining. Spacious living room with slate gas fireplace & huge enclosed patio, ideal for a home office or cozy den. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath featuring luxurious finishes and dual sinks. Generously sized guest bedroom and gorgeous second bath. Just seconds from Montana Ave, 3rd st promenade, farmer's market, the California incline, the Santa Monica Pier, award-winning schools, and of course, the beach! 2 parking spots (tandem), additional storage, heated pool, and low HOA dues that include EQ insurance, water, trash, and management fee. Zoned for Roosevelt El!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 3RD Street have any available units?
930 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 930 3RD Street have?
Some of 930 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
930 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 930 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 930 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 930 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 930 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 3RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 930 3RD Street has a pool.
Does 930 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 930 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 930 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 3RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 3RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

