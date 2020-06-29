928 Stanford Street

Amenities

Santa Monica, 4/Bed, 3/ Bath,Pool Home For Lease! - Location, location!! 4/Bedroom + 3/Bath, gorgeous home available for lease in a desirable neighborhood of Santa Monica .

Features: Nice open floor plan and 2822 sq. ft. of living space. Light & bright living area with gleaming wood floors. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room to entertain, very spacious family room has access to large patio deck. Remodeled kitchen with lots of counter space, custom cabinets, breakfast bar and Thermador stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher included. Good size bedrooms with generous closet space,. Spacious Master suite with high ceilings, spa like bath, over-sized tub, large walk- in closet and a balcony with tree top views. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2/ Car detached garage. Central A/C ! Private backyard with pool and grassy area to play.

Great Location with Excellent Schools! Close to Montana Ave, 3rd Street Promenade, dining, shopping and more. Landlord pays for Gardener and Pool service. Rental price: $9400 per month with $12000 Security Deposit and minimum of one year lease. Pets will be considered with pet deposit. The Property is shown by appointment only!!

