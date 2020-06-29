All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

928 Stanford Street

928 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

928 Stanford Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Santa Monica, 4/Bed, 3/ Bath,Pool Home For Lease! - Location, location!! 4/Bedroom + 3/Bath, gorgeous home available for lease in a desirable neighborhood of Santa Monica .
Features: Nice open floor plan and 2822 sq. ft. of living space. Light & bright living area with gleaming wood floors. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room to entertain, very spacious family room has access to large patio deck. Remodeled kitchen with lots of counter space, custom cabinets, breakfast bar and Thermador stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, stove/oven & dishwasher included. Good size bedrooms with generous closet space,. Spacious Master suite with high ceilings, spa like bath, over-sized tub, large walk- in closet and a balcony with tree top views. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2/ Car detached garage. Central A/C ! Private backyard with pool and grassy area to play.
Great Location with Excellent Schools! Close to Montana Ave, 3rd Street Promenade, dining, shopping and more. Landlord pays for Gardener and Pool service. Rental price: $9400 per month with $12000 Security Deposit and minimum of one year lease. Pets will be considered with pet deposit. The Property is shown by appointment only!!
For more information or to view this property please contact:
LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE# 01820556
Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Tel/Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE2456438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Stanford Street have any available units?
928 Stanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 928 Stanford Street have?
Some of 928 Stanford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Stanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
928 Stanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Stanford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street is pet friendly.
Does 928 Stanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street offers parking.
Does 928 Stanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Stanford Street have a pool?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street has a pool.
Does 928 Stanford Street have accessible units?
No, 928 Stanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Stanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Stanford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 Stanford Street has units with air conditioning.
