926 SAN VICENTE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In this real estate climate it can truly be hard to find a home that is blocks from the beach, North of Montana, close to some of the best schools in the nation and easy access to everything Santa Monica and Brentwood have to offer. In terms of architectural design, this house emulates traditional County Cottage aesthetics. Inside the house you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a back yard so immense you could entertain the family, friends and of course, the kids! This home has been recently been remodeled with new bathrooms, granite kitchen counter-tops, and new, stainless steel, kitchen appliances. The living room features great natural lighting, fresh ocean breeze and views of lush greenery in both the front and backyard.