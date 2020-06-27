All apartments in Santa Monica
926 SAN VICENTE

926 San Vicente Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

926 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In this real estate climate it can truly be hard to find a home that is blocks from the beach, North of Montana, close to some of the best schools in the nation and easy access to everything Santa Monica and Brentwood have to offer. In terms of architectural design, this house emulates traditional County Cottage aesthetics. Inside the house you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a back yard so immense you could entertain the family, friends and of course, the kids! This home has been recently been remodeled with new bathrooms, granite kitchen counter-tops, and new, stainless steel, kitchen appliances. The living room features great natural lighting, fresh ocean breeze and views of lush greenery in both the front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
926 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 926 SAN VICENTE have?
Some of 926 SAN VICENTE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
926 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 926 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 926 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 SAN VICENTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 926 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 926 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 SAN VICENTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 SAN VICENTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 SAN VICENTE does not have units with air conditioning.
