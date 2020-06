Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Furnished, classic Spanish in the college streets of Santa Monica available from May 15, 2019 thru November 14, 2019. Close to Wilshire Blvd, Montana Avenue, and Brentwood. Updated home with 1920s charm and character. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast area and beautiful yard.