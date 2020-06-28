925 17TH Street

Amenities
Light and bright, updated townhome in the heart of Santa Monica features an open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room surrounds a cozy fireplace and a wet bar, and opens up to an oversized private patio. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts sparkling countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space, and a breakfast nook. Separate dining area. Master bedroom features soaring vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an en suite remodeled bathroom with dual sinks. 2 more bedrooms, 2.5 remodeled bathrooms, and stackable washer/dryer in closet in unit. 2 parking spots side by side in private 2 car garage w/ direct access to unit. Situated on a quiet residential street, just blocks from fabulous shops, restaurants, parks, and the beach!