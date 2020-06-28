All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

925 17TH Street

925 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright, updated townhome in the heart of Santa Monica features an open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room surrounds a cozy fireplace and a wet bar, and opens up to an oversized private patio. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts sparkling countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space, and a breakfast nook. Separate dining area. Master bedroom features soaring vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an en suite remodeled bathroom with dual sinks. 2 more bedrooms, 2.5 remodeled bathrooms, and stackable washer/dryer in closet in unit. 2 parking spots side by side in private 2 car garage w/ direct access to unit. Situated on a quiet residential street, just blocks from fabulous shops, restaurants, parks, and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

