925 17TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright, updated townhome in the heart of Santa Monica features an open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room surrounds a cozy fireplace and a wet bar, and opens up to an oversized private patio. Beautifully updated kitchen boasts sparkling countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space, and a breakfast nook. Separate dining area. Master bedroom features soaring vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and an en suite remodeled bathroom with dual sinks. 2 more bedrooms, 2.5 remodeled bathrooms, and stackable washer/dryer in closet in unit. 2 parking spots side by side in private 2 car garage w/ direct access to unit. Situated on a quiet residential street, just blocks from fabulous shops, restaurants, parks, and the beach!