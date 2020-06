Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Bright and specious condo in hart of Santa Monica on a tree line street. This beautiful two bedroom and two bath condo it futures hardwood floor, washer/dryer in unit, two side by side gated parking, central air and heat.walking distance to shops and restaurants on Montana Ave.