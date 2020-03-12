918 12th St Apt 8

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking internet access

Located on a quiet tree lined street this beautifully furnished apartment beckons

you to work or relax in comfort and style. A second story unit, it offers two roomy

bedrooms each with its own spacious closet, and two full baths.

Adjacent to the well equipped galley kitchen is the dining area. Whether you use

it to work on or for its intended purpose, youll never feel cramped as the table

seats 6 comfortably.



The large living room is a relaxing place to unwind after a long day with

comfortable seating, a flat screen TV and a soothing palette of attractive neutrals.

It also features a cozy reading nook where two lounge chairs flank the gas

fireplace.



All utilities, WiFi, Smart TV with full resolution and built in Chrome-cast included. One tandem parking space for 2 cars included.



As you are only two blocks from Montana Avenue, exploring the area on foot is a

must. Trendy shops and unique restaurants abound. There are also banks, dry

cleaners and grocery stores within easy walking distance.

Nearby communities of Venice Beach, Marina Del Rey and West Los Angeles are

a quick commute from this central location. Santa Monica beach is just over 12

blocks away with pedestrian access over PCH via Palisades Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4635462)