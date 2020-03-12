All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

918 12th St Apt 8

918 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

918 12th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Located on a quiet tree lined street this beautifully furnished apartment beckons
you to work or relax in comfort and style. A second story unit, it offers two roomy
bedrooms each with its own spacious closet, and two full baths.
Adjacent to the well equipped galley kitchen is the dining area. Whether you use
it to work on or for its intended purpose, youll never feel cramped as the table
seats 6 comfortably.

The large living room is a relaxing place to unwind after a long day with
comfortable seating, a flat screen TV and a soothing palette of attractive neutrals.
It also features a cozy reading nook where two lounge chairs flank the gas
fireplace.

All utilities, WiFi, Smart TV with full resolution and built in Chrome-cast included. One tandem parking space for 2 cars included.

As you are only two blocks from Montana Avenue, exploring the area on foot is a
must. Trendy shops and unique restaurants abound. There are also banks, dry
cleaners and grocery stores within easy walking distance.
Nearby communities of Venice Beach, Marina Del Rey and West Los Angeles are
a quick commute from this central location. Santa Monica beach is just over 12
blocks away with pedestrian access over PCH via Palisades Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have any available units?
918 12th St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 918 12th St Apt 8 have?
Some of 918 12th St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 12th St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
918 12th St Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 12th St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 918 12th St Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 918 12th St Apt 8 does offer parking.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 12th St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 918 12th St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 918 12th St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 12th St Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 12th St Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 12th St Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

