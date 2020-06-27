908 6TH Street

Amenities

Charming three-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in prime Santa Monica. This light and bright front facing unit, features in unit washer and dryer and 1 covered parking spot. Fully updated kitchen, with new appliances , granite countertops and updated bathrooms.The layout of this unit has great separation of separate kitchen, dining and living space. Experience all that Santa Monica has to offer right outside your doorstep; from Montana Avenue to the 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place and the ocean!