908 6TH Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

908 6TH Street

908 6th Street · No Longer Available
908 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming three-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in prime Santa Monica. This light and bright front facing unit, features in unit washer and dryer and 1 covered parking spot. Fully updated kitchen, with new appliances , granite countertops and updated bathrooms.The layout of this unit has great separation of separate kitchen, dining and living space. Experience all that Santa Monica has to offer right outside your doorstep; from Montana Avenue to the 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place and the ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 6TH Street have any available units?
908 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 908 6TH Street have?
Some of 908 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 908 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 908 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 908 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 908 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 908 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 6TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 6TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

