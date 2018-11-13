All apartments in Santa Monica
908 20TH Street
908 20TH Street

908 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing location just south of Montana Avenue and all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants, coffee and great schools. Enter into a sun-filled living, dining, and kitchen with a private center patio area for entertaining, a half bath for convenience. New stainless range and refrigerator. Upstairs 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space with a shared bathroom and good sized master suite with 2 sinks with one separate for dual-use. Laundry room on the second floor with bedrooms. You will love this quiet location in the building and ease to the secured garage with side-by-side parking and storage locker. This is one not to miss if you are looking for a great place to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 20TH Street have any available units?
908 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 908 20TH Street have?
Some of 908 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 908 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 908 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 908 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 908 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 908 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
