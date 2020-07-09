All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
908 14th St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

908 14th St

908 14th St · No Longer Available
Location

908 14th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Multi-level contemporary townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and bonus loft. Living, dining and kitchen have wood flooring. Living room has 2 story window, fireplace and dry bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Dining room has high ceilings and leads to a private patio. Take the stairs to a loft level. Both bedrooms have new wood laminate floors, private balconies, large closets. In-unit, full size washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces in secured community garage. Central air/heat. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. Pet friendly. Call or text for showing!
Features

Pet Friendly Hardwood floors Balcony / patio Fireplace Gated access/park Air conditioning Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Parking: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 14th St have any available units?
908 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 908 14th St have?
Some of 908 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
908 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 908 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 908 14th St offers parking.
Does 908 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 14th St have a pool?
No, 908 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 908 14th St have accessible units?
No, 908 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 908 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 14th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 14th St has units with air conditioning.

