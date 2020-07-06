843 17TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Striking architectural townhouse, filled with natural light in prime Santa Monica location. This spacious property offers an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, with an expansive verdant patio for entertaining and panoramic ocean views from the private roof deck. Sunlight bathes the living room with high ceilings, bookshelves and a contemporary fireplace; the cooks kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including 6-burner Wolf range, Caesarstone countertops, pantry and an ample center island with wine fridge and seating area. Wood floors throughout and dual zone A/C. The 2nd floor has an enclosed loft bedroom, laundry area and generous storage closet. The top-floor features a serene master bedroom with private balcony, custom shower and walk-in closet as well as a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom and linen closet. Gated driveway entry to direct-access garage provides additional storage. All in close proximity to schools, shops, restaurants and services on Montana Ave and Wilshire Blvd.