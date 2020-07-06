All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:49 AM

843 17TH Street

843 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

843 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Striking architectural townhouse, filled with natural light in prime Santa Monica location. This spacious property offers an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, with an expansive verdant patio for entertaining and panoramic ocean views from the private roof deck. Sunlight bathes the living room with high ceilings, bookshelves and a contemporary fireplace; the cooks kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including 6-burner Wolf range, Caesarstone countertops, pantry and an ample center island with wine fridge and seating area. Wood floors throughout and dual zone A/C. The 2nd floor has an enclosed loft bedroom, laundry area and generous storage closet. The top-floor features a serene master bedroom with private balcony, custom shower and walk-in closet as well as a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom and linen closet. Gated driveway entry to direct-access garage provides additional storage. All in close proximity to schools, shops, restaurants and services on Montana Ave and Wilshire Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 17TH Street have any available units?
843 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 843 17TH Street have?
Some of 843 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 843 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 843 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 843 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 843 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 843 17TH Street has units with air conditioning.

