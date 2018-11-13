All apartments in Santa Monica
833 Ocean Avenue

833 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Enjoy Ocean & Park views from this FULLY furnished, plush, front unit with 2 Bd/ 2Ba. Ideally located on Ocean Avenue, across from Pacific Palisades Park, next to Oceania Boutique hotel and only one block to Montana Avenue. Situated on the second level with elevator access. Remodeled with wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, designer furniture, 70" flat screen TV in the living room and another TV in the master bedroom. Fully stocked with plates, glasses, pots, pans, utensils, sheets and towels. Just bring your clothes! Master bedroom has a CA king size bed & 2nd bedroom has is a Queen size bed. Bathrooms have been remodeled with white Carerra marble and mosaic floors. Walk to the 3rd street promenade, the Farmers market, Santa Monica pier, beach, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to PCH and the 10 Fwy. The building is highly secure with controlled lobby entrance, cameras (for guest entry/access) and a gated underground community garage with two assigned parking spaces. Lease price listed is based on one year occupancy. Not available unfurnished. Community/shared laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
833 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 833 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 833 Ocean Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
833 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 833 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 833 Ocean Avenue offers parking.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 833 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 833 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
