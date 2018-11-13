833 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy Ocean & Park views from this FULLY furnished, plush, front unit with 2 Bd/ 2Ba. Ideally located on Ocean Avenue, across from Pacific Palisades Park, next to Oceania Boutique hotel and only one block to Montana Avenue. Situated on the second level with elevator access. Remodeled with wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, designer furniture, 70" flat screen TV in the living room and another TV in the master bedroom. Fully stocked with plates, glasses, pots, pans, utensils, sheets and towels. Just bring your clothes! Master bedroom has a CA king size bed & 2nd bedroom has is a Queen size bed. Bathrooms have been remodeled with white Carerra marble and mosaic floors. Walk to the 3rd street promenade, the Farmers market, Santa Monica pier, beach, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to PCH and the 10 Fwy. The building is highly secure with controlled lobby entrance, cameras (for guest entry/access) and a gated underground community garage with two assigned parking spaces. Lease price listed is based on one year occupancy. Not available unfurnished. Community/shared laundry room.