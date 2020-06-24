832 Euclid St., #202

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Santa Monica Condo 1/2 Block from Trendy Montana Ave. - This second floor beautiful and bright condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with 2 parking spaces. Very prime location only a half-a-block from Montana Avenue shops and restaurants with a walking scoreof 95 out of 100.. Its wonderful floor plan has a spacious living room with fireplace, a dining area and good-sized bedroom. There is an incredible amount of natural light and air circulation in this unit. The dining area balcony opens to the courtyard full of flowering plants.



The unit has brand new flooring throughout with new fixtures and new paint. The kitchen contains all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and new flooring. Fireplace and heating in unit. The building is completely enclosed with secure glass entry way and locked garage parking.



Owner pays for trash and water, tenant will be responsible for gas and electric. Small pets will be considered with an additional security deposit.



(RLNE4744722)