All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 832 Euclid St., #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
832 Euclid St., #202
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

832 Euclid St., #202

832 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

832 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Santa Monica Condo 1/2 Block from Trendy Montana Ave. - This second floor beautiful and bright condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with 2 parking spaces. Very prime location only a half-a-block from Montana Avenue shops and restaurants with a walking scoreof 95 out of 100.. Its wonderful floor plan has a spacious living room with fireplace, a dining area and good-sized bedroom. There is an incredible amount of natural light and air circulation in this unit. The dining area balcony opens to the courtyard full of flowering plants.

The unit has brand new flooring throughout with new fixtures and new paint. The kitchen contains all appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and new flooring. Fireplace and heating in unit. The building is completely enclosed with secure glass entry way and locked garage parking.

Owner pays for trash and water, tenant will be responsible for gas and electric. Small pets will be considered with an additional security deposit.

(RLNE4744722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have any available units?
832 Euclid St., #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 832 Euclid St., #202 have?
Some of 832 Euclid St., #202's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Euclid St., #202 currently offering any rent specials?
832 Euclid St., #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Euclid St., #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Euclid St., #202 is pet friendly.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 offer parking?
Yes, 832 Euclid St., #202 offers parking.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Euclid St., #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have a pool?
No, 832 Euclid St., #202 does not have a pool.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have accessible units?
No, 832 Euclid St., #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Euclid St., #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Euclid St., #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Euclid St., #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles