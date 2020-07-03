All apartments in Santa Monica
826 Michigan Ave

826 Michigan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

826 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, LONG OR SHORT-TERM ADORABLE SPANISH/BUNGALOW STYLE UNIT WITH PATIO *Furnished or Unfurnished, Long or Short-Term (3 month min). $3795 for furnished/short-term. Want to be minutes from the beach? Want to have only 1 shared wall, two outdoor spaces to call your own for hanging out in, PLUS a bonus area for an office? This charming & quaint Spanish-style Santa Monica bungalow will steal your heart! With many windows throughout, original details like archways, coved ceilings and wood floors, PLUS modern conveniences like stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher, it’s tough to find anything not to love with this beauty. It even has its own fully enclosed front patio/small yard! Great for hanging out and enjoying your beverage of choice. An eat-in kitchen plus two bedrooms round out the interior. No parking BUT easy street parking with city-issued permits. Small pet will be considered with add’l deposit. Great Santa Monica location with restaurants and coffee shops surrounding, and a scooter’s ride away from 3rd Street, the beach, the pier, etc. FEATURES Unit with 1 Shared Wall in Spanish Bungalow Complex Prime Santa Monica Location Gorgeous Wood (Laminate) Flooring 2 BD/1 BA Approx 800 Sq Ft Additional Front Nook for Office, More Seating, Etc. Private enclosed front patio/yard Coin laundry on site Adorable eat-in kitchen with Stainless Dishwasher, Fridge and Gas Stove Included Street Permit Parking Only (Easy with Permit!) DETAILS 1 year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Small pets considered with add'l security deposit Owner pays water/trash Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Michigan Ave have any available units?
826 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 826 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 826 Michigan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
826 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 826 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 826 Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 826 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 826 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 826 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 826 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

