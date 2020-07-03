826 Michigan Ave

Amenities

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, LONG OR SHORT-TERM ADORABLE SPANISH/BUNGALOW STYLE UNIT WITH PATIO *Furnished or Unfurnished, Long or Short-Term (3 month min). $3795 for furnished/short-term. Want to be minutes from the beach? Want to have only 1 shared wall, two outdoor spaces to call your own for hanging out in, PLUS a bonus area for an office? This charming & quaint Spanish-style Santa Monica bungalow will steal your heart! With many windows throughout, original details like archways, coved ceilings and wood floors, PLUS modern conveniences like stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher, it’s tough to find anything not to love with this beauty. It even has its own fully enclosed front patio/small yard! Great for hanging out and enjoying your beverage of choice. An eat-in kitchen plus two bedrooms round out the interior. No parking BUT easy street parking with city-issued permits. Small pet will be considered with add’l deposit. Great Santa Monica location with restaurants and coffee shops surrounding, and a scooter’s ride away from 3rd Street, the beach, the pier, etc. FEATURES Unit with 1 Shared Wall in Spanish Bungalow Complex Prime Santa Monica Location Gorgeous Wood (Laminate) Flooring 2 BD/1 BA Approx 800 Sq Ft Additional Front Nook for Office, More Seating, Etc. Private enclosed front patio/yard Coin laundry on site Adorable eat-in kitchen with Stainless Dishwasher, Fridge and Gas Stove Included Street Permit Parking Only (Easy with Permit!) DETAILS 1 year lease; security deposit = 1 mo's rent To move in: 1st month's rent + security deposit Small pets considered with add'l security deposit Owner pays water/trash Available NOW