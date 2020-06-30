825 16TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Spacious front-facing beach cottage in the heart of Montana Ave. Enter this large front-facing home & you will find a tranquil paradise which features an open floorplan, hardwood floors, fireplace & a large sliding glass door which opens to a large private front patio. Chef style kitchen which features stone countertops, tile floors & SS appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + den/office. There is an enclosed porch which includes a washer/dryer and ample storage. 1 car parking. Seconds to the shops and restaurants on Montana Ave and close to Ocean Ave.