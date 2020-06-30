All apartments in Santa Monica
825 16TH Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

825 16TH Street

825 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious front-facing beach cottage in the heart of Montana Ave. Enter this large front-facing home & you will find a tranquil paradise which features an open floorplan, hardwood floors, fireplace & a large sliding glass door which opens to a large private front patio. Chef style kitchen which features stone countertops, tile floors & SS appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + den/office. There is an enclosed porch which includes a washer/dryer and ample storage. 1 car parking. Seconds to the shops and restaurants on Montana Ave and close to Ocean Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 16TH Street have any available units?
825 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 825 16TH Street have?
Some of 825 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 825 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 825 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 825 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 825 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 16TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

