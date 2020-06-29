823-12th st

Amenities
*Bright and sunny back upper unit, *Modern and beautiful granite counter tops, *Elegant marble bathroom, *Top of the line stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, *Modern and newer building with alarm system, *Berber carpeting, *Central heating and cooling, *Huge attic (550sq.ft.) for an additional storage space. *Recessed lighting, double glazed windows, *1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom, *With a lush backyard. *Street Parking. *Washer and Dryer in the building. *Three doors down south of Montana accessible to all of the fancy restaurants, yoga places, coffee shops, beauty salons, boutiques and 2 supermarkets. *Walking distance to the beach and 3rd St. Promenade.
OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:00AM TO 6:30PM, APT., #6
For more information and for viewing the apartment, please call at