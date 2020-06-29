All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 27 2019 at 8:43 AM

823-12th st

823 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

823 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
yoga
*Bright and sunny back upper unit, *Modern and beautiful granite counter tops, *Elegant marble bathroom, *Top of the line stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, *Modern and newer building with alarm system, *Berber carpeting, *Central heating and cooling, *Huge attic (550sq.ft.) for an additional storage space. *Recessed lighting, double glazed windows, *1 Bedroom and 1 bathroom, *With a lush backyard. *Street Parking. *Washer and Dryer in the building. *Three doors down south of Montana accessible to all of the fancy restaurants, yoga places, coffee shops, beauty salons, boutiques and 2 supermarkets. *Walking distance to the beach and 3rd St. Promenade.

OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY FROM 8:00AM TO 6:30PM, APT., #6

For more information and for viewing the apartment, please call at

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823-12th st have any available units?
823-12th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 823-12th st have?
Some of 823-12th st's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823-12th st currently offering any rent specials?
823-12th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823-12th st pet-friendly?
No, 823-12th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 823-12th st offer parking?
No, 823-12th st does not offer parking.
Does 823-12th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823-12th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823-12th st have a pool?
No, 823-12th st does not have a pool.
Does 823-12th st have accessible units?
No, 823-12th st does not have accessible units.
Does 823-12th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823-12th st has units with dishwashers.
Does 823-12th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 823-12th st does not have units with air conditioning.

