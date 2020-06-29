All apartments in Santa Monica
813 15th Street C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

813 15th Street C

813 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

813 15th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
yoga
Santa Monica Luxury Rentals C - Property Id: 229217

LOCATION, LOCATION:
Our FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE Luxury 3-bedroom 2.5-bath Condo is located at 813 15th Street and Montana Avenue--a popular and upscale neighborhood in Santa Monica. We are across the street from the Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, YogaWorks and just steps away from Montana Avenue's array of exquisite boutiques and restaurants, coffeehouses and entertainment. You will be delighted by the ocean breeze and a 10-12 minute leisurely walk to the beach through the beautiful Montana Avenue.

THE SPACE
This spacious 3-Bedroom 2.5-Bath is magnificently furnished and decorated with impressive cherry wood floors throughout, granite counters, full kitchen with high-end appliances, dishes, and cooking utensils, large sun-filled balcony with views of the Ocean skies and Montana Avenue, central A/C, fireplace, and a high-end washer & dryer in the unit. This unit has 4 beds, 3 TVs, Wi-Fi, Cable. All utilities and reserved parking and parking permit for 2nd-3rd car is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229217
Property Id 229217

(RLNE5587383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 15th Street C have any available units?
813 15th Street C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 813 15th Street C have?
Some of 813 15th Street C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 15th Street C currently offering any rent specials?
813 15th Street C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 15th Street C pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 15th Street C is pet friendly.
Does 813 15th Street C offer parking?
Yes, 813 15th Street C offers parking.
Does 813 15th Street C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 15th Street C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 15th Street C have a pool?
No, 813 15th Street C does not have a pool.
Does 813 15th Street C have accessible units?
No, 813 15th Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 813 15th Street C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 15th Street C has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 15th Street C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 15th Street C has units with air conditioning.
