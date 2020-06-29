813 15th Street C

Amenities
Santa Monica Luxury Rentals C - Property Id: 229217
LOCATION, LOCATION:
Our FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE Luxury 3-bedroom 2.5-bath Condo is located at 813 15th Street and Montana Avenue--a popular and upscale neighborhood in Santa Monica. We are across the street from the Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, YogaWorks and just steps away from Montana Avenue's array of exquisite boutiques and restaurants, coffeehouses and entertainment. You will be delighted by the ocean breeze and a 10-12 minute leisurely walk to the beach through the beautiful Montana Avenue.
THE SPACE
This spacious 3-Bedroom 2.5-Bath is magnificently furnished and decorated with impressive cherry wood floors throughout, granite counters, full kitchen with high-end appliances, dishes, and cooking utensils, large sun-filled balcony with views of the Ocean skies and Montana Avenue, central A/C, fireplace, and a high-end washer & dryer in the unit. This unit has 4 beds, 3 TVs, Wi-Fi, Cable. All utilities and reserved parking and parking permit for 2nd-3rd car is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229217
Property Id 229217
(RLNE5587383)