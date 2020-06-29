813 15th Street C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access yoga

LOCATION, LOCATION:

Our FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE Luxury 3-bedroom 2.5-bath Condo is located at 813 15th Street and Montana Avenue--a popular and upscale neighborhood in Santa Monica. We are across the street from the Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, YogaWorks and just steps away from Montana Avenue's array of exquisite boutiques and restaurants, coffeehouses and entertainment. You will be delighted by the ocean breeze and a 10-12 minute leisurely walk to the beach through the beautiful Montana Avenue.



THE SPACE

This spacious 3-Bedroom 2.5-Bath is magnificently furnished and decorated with impressive cherry wood floors throughout, granite counters, full kitchen with high-end appliances, dishes, and cooking utensils, large sun-filled balcony with views of the Ocean skies and Montana Avenue, central A/C, fireplace, and a high-end washer & dryer in the unit. This unit has 4 beds, 3 TVs, Wi-Fi, Cable. All utilities and reserved parking and parking permit for 2nd-3rd car is included.

