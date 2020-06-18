801 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Premier Ocean Ave condo for lease! Unobstructed Ocean View! Front facing! Sun filled! Tastefully updated master bedroom and master bath with Spa. Second bedroom also with walking closet and lots of built-ins. Awesome location across from Santa Monica Beach , Palisades Park, close to trendy Montana and Santa Monica restaurants and shopping......! Two side by side parkings and a good size storage. Building has gym, outdoor spa and heated pool....Experience the Best of Santa Monica Life Style! Showing by appointments only. No pets due to Association rules.