723 PALISADES BEACH Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking guest parking

Remodeled Santa Monica Beach modern. The unit offers 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with an open floor plan great for entertaining. The unit has been fully remodeled with beautifully polished concrete floors in the living and dining area and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Every room opens to the 300 square foot private patio. With custom-built cabinetry, recessed lighting throughout, and an entertainment bar, this condo provides for Santa Monica living at its finest. Spacious closets and storage, 2 zone heating and air conditioning make for a comfortable home if you do choose to stay in. Three remarkable underground parking spots with direct access in addition to guest parking!