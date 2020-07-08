All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

723 PALISADES BEACH Road

723 Pacific Coast Highway
Location

723 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
Remodeled Santa Monica Beach modern. The unit offers 2 bedrooms & 2 baths with an open floor plan great for entertaining. The unit has been fully remodeled with beautifully polished concrete floors in the living and dining area and bamboo floors in bedrooms. Every room opens to the 300 square foot private patio. With custom-built cabinetry, recessed lighting throughout, and an entertainment bar, this condo provides for Santa Monica living at its finest. Spacious closets and storage, 2 zone heating and air conditioning make for a comfortable home if you do choose to stay in. Three remarkable underground parking spots with direct access in addition to guest parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have any available units?
723 PALISADES BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have?
Some of 723 PALISADES BEACH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 PALISADES BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
723 PALISADES BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 PALISADES BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 PALISADES BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 PALISADES BEACH Road has units with air conditioning.
