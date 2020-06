715 SAN VICENTE

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT. WOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL COLORS, GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND CLOSET/STORAGE SPACES. MASTER-BEDROOM, LIVING-ROOM & DEN OPENS TO LARGE GRASSY YARD AND DECK. PRIVATE GARAGE AND HORSESHOE DRIVE WAY. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT WITH LISTING AGENT. NO SHOWINGS TILL 6/05/2020. A SIGNED CORONA VIRUS PROPERTY ENTRY ADVISORY & DECLARATION (CAR Form PEAD-LR) IS REQUIRED FROM ANYONE WHO WILL BE ENTERING THE PROPERTY. ADDITIONALLY, STRICT ADHERENCE TO CDC GUIDELINES AS WELL AS ANY LOCAL ORDINANCE MANDATING THE USE OF PROTECTING GEAR (e.g. MASKS, GLOVES) IS ALSO REQUIRED.