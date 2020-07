Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rear upper unit in a great location north of Montana Ave - near lots of restaurants and shops and a short walk to the beach. Across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

Freshly painted, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave); as well as all white cabinets and granite counters. Wood flooring in living room and dining area; carpet in bedrooms. Balcony off of dining area and new ceiling fan. Granite counters in both bathrooms as well as new light fixtures. Mirrored closet doors in one bedroom. Newer windows throughout; 2" horizontal blinds on windows; new vertical blinds on sliding door. Includes private 1 car garage. Community laundry. No pets allowed.