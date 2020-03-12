710 PIER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OCEAN PARK/Santa Monica - close to the beach!! Architect's Choice -Recently updated with refinished hardwood floors throughout - Ceasar Stone countertops in Kitchen, new light fixtures - freshly painted makes this 2 Bedroom "Townhouse" apartment with plantation shutters - ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining area an ideal rental in a fabulous location! Sunny front area garden/seating - bougainvillea-covered trellis/patio; spacious and airy Kitchen includes: dishwasher & gas range - good size living room - small storage under stairwell - half bath on main level -Bedrooms upstairs share a stylish bathroom with skylight. Friendly but privacy-conscious four-unit building; street parking; great neighborhood - laundry on-sight (FREE) for all four apartments - Great location near Main Street, Pacific Ocean, Abbot Kinney & Whole Foods. Available now; one year minimum lease. Call for all private showings.