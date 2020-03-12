All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

710 PIER Avenue

710 Pier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 Pier Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OCEAN PARK/Santa Monica - close to the beach!! Architect's Choice -Recently updated with refinished hardwood floors throughout - Ceasar Stone countertops in Kitchen, new light fixtures - freshly painted makes this 2 Bedroom "Townhouse" apartment with plantation shutters - ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining area an ideal rental in a fabulous location! Sunny front area garden/seating - bougainvillea-covered trellis/patio; spacious and airy Kitchen includes: dishwasher & gas range - good size living room - small storage under stairwell - half bath on main level -Bedrooms upstairs share a stylish bathroom with skylight. Friendly but privacy-conscious four-unit building; street parking; great neighborhood - laundry on-sight (FREE) for all four apartments - Great location near Main Street, Pacific Ocean, Abbot Kinney & Whole Foods. Available now; one year minimum lease. Call for all private showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 PIER Avenue have any available units?
710 PIER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 710 PIER Avenue have?
Some of 710 PIER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 PIER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 PIER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 PIER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 PIER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 710 PIER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 PIER Avenue offers parking.
Does 710 PIER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 PIER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 PIER Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 PIER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 PIER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 PIER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 PIER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 PIER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 PIER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 PIER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
