Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

706 Marine Street Available 11/01/19 706 Marine Street - 1 Bedroom + Sudio Home - Completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath with a full studio home in Santa Monica ! This wonderful house has just undergone a complete renovation and is ready to be called home! The unit features all new sleek grey wood laminate floors, updated bathrooms, and a brand new kitchen with a modern subway tiled backsplash, ample counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, and chic white shaker-style cabinetry.Bedroom unit includes built in closets, French door access directly to the backyard. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and Microwave. Living room area thoughtfully designed and entirely upgraded. Make your way out back to a full studio including privet bathroom.This home in the delightful Ocean Park neighborhood (in the highly regarded Santa Monica-Malibu School District) just walk three blocks to Whole Foods, two blocks to Ozone Park, or five minutes to Rose Avenue. Contact us today for a tour make this beautiful apartment your new home today! Pets--discuss with owner Owner pay for landscaping services .all in a prime location less than a mile to the beach, Abbot Kinney, and Main Street in Santa Monica.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5219291)