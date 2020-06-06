632 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

Award-winning architectural townhome by Michael Folonis, FAIA. Ideally situated on the hill in Ocean Park in an intimate five residence building. Ocean breezes, natural light, and views abound. Gorgeous exposed beam ceilings and stunning hardwood floors. Recently remodeled kitchen. Two en-suite bedrooms with two-story ceilings in the master bedroom. A loft opens onto an oversized, west facing, rooftop sundeck. Panoramic city, mountain, and ocean views through the clerestory windows from the loft, as well as the sundeck. Additional features include a wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, and side-by-side parking. Close to Main Street cafes, boutiques, the beach and more. Available furnished or unfurnished.