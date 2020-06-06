All apartments in Santa Monica
632 PACIFIC Street

632 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award-winning architectural townhome by Michael Folonis, FAIA. Ideally situated on the hill in Ocean Park in an intimate five residence building. Ocean breezes, natural light, and views abound. Gorgeous exposed beam ceilings and stunning hardwood floors. Recently remodeled kitchen. Two en-suite bedrooms with two-story ceilings in the master bedroom. A loft opens onto an oversized, west facing, rooftop sundeck. Panoramic city, mountain, and ocean views through the clerestory windows from the loft, as well as the sundeck. Additional features include a wood burning fireplace, central air conditioning, and side-by-side parking. Close to Main Street cafes, boutiques, the beach and more. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
632 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 632 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 632 PACIFIC Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 632 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 632 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 PACIFIC Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 632 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 632 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 632 PACIFIC Street has units with air conditioning.

