624 LINCOLN Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated apartment in amazing location blocks from the beach! Enjoy a quiet oasis close to popular Montana Ave with hip restaurants and bars as well as convenience and grocery stores. Completely rehabbed, bright, spacious unit with an open floor-plan, hard wood floors throughout, brand new, high- end kitchen and bathroom. Modern kitchen includes brand new high quality, soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, private breakfast area, canned dimmer lights to set the mood, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave and stack washer and dryer, as well as European style heating and. Enjoy endless hot water with tankless water heater. Be a legend in your shower and sing along with the Bluetooth speaker overhead, in a bathroom you'll never want to leave. Rehab also included new plumbing & electric. Plenty of street parking, and covered parking available. CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL- ONLY THROUGH NOVEMBER $3950/MONTH