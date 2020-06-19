618 Pacific Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Available NOW--Stunning townhome in the Heart of Santa Monica! Newly remodeled! LOTS of Patio space! Short walk to the beach! Stainless steel appliances! Marble kitchen counter-tops!

2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit w/parking space included! PETS welcome!

Washer and Dryer in unit!

Located on quiet residential street nearby to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, parks and more!

1-year lease

Security Deposit: One-month's rent

Contact us now for more info!



Click here for our 3D access virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jedPwAHgeVq

Tucked away on a quiet street in Santa Monica--short walk to the beach! Schools, supermarkets, parks and more all within walking distance!