618 Pacific Street - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

618 Pacific Street - 1

618 Pacific St · (818) 294-0908
Location

618 Pacific St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available NOW--Stunning townhome in the Heart of Santa Monica! Newly remodeled! LOTS of Patio space! Short walk to the beach! Stainless steel appliances! Marble kitchen counter-tops!
2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit w/parking space included! PETS welcome!
Washer and Dryer in unit!
Located on quiet residential street nearby to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, parks and more!
1-year lease
Security Deposit: One-month's rent
Contact us now for more info!

Click here for our 3D access virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jedPwAHgeVq
Tucked away on a quiet street in Santa Monica--short walk to the beach! Schools, supermarkets, parks and more all within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have any available units?
618 Pacific Street - 1 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have?
Some of 618 Pacific Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Pacific Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
618 Pacific Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Pacific Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Pacific Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 618 Pacific Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Pacific Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 618 Pacific Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 618 Pacific Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Pacific Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Pacific Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 Pacific Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
