All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 612 LINCOLN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
612 LINCOLN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 LINCOLN

612 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

612 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Exquisite recent construction in prime North of Montana location. This stylish take on a modern traditional aesthetic is the perfect balance of quality materials and expert design, all in a premier Santa Monica Location just steps to the shops, restaurants and services of Montana Avenue. Wide plank wood floors and lofted ceilings create a sleek, light-filled space. The open chef's kitchen has Caesarstone counter tops, Thermador stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. The private master suite with has a spa-level master bath including rain shower, jetted tub and its own access to an exclusive balcony. Spacious roof deck perfect for entertaining. Central Air/Heat, private 2-car garage, secure building. Gorgeous! 1-year lease minimum, available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 LINCOLN have any available units?
612 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 612 LINCOLN have?
Some of 612 LINCOLN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
612 LINCOLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 612 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 612 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 612 LINCOLN offers parking.
Does 612 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 LINCOLN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 612 LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 612 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 612 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 612 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 LINCOLN has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 LINCOLN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles