612 LINCOLN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Exquisite recent construction in prime North of Montana location. This stylish take on a modern traditional aesthetic is the perfect balance of quality materials and expert design, all in a premier Santa Monica Location just steps to the shops, restaurants and services of Montana Avenue. Wide plank wood floors and lofted ceilings create a sleek, light-filled space. The open chef's kitchen has Caesarstone counter tops, Thermador stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. The private master suite with has a spa-level master bath including rain shower, jetted tub and its own access to an exclusive balcony. Spacious roof deck perfect for entertaining. Central Air/Heat, private 2-car garage, secure building. Gorgeous! 1-year lease minimum, available now.