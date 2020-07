Amenities

gym pool business center hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center gym pool hot tub

Luxury one bedroom condo in the heart of Santa Monica. Just steps out your door youll find Ralphs, Starbucks, Santa Monica Brew Works, 17th Street light rail station, and Lionsgate Entertainment. A little further down the road are Santa Monica College and Bergamot Station, an arts center with rotating exhibitions. On site you will enjoy access to the outdoor pool, spa, gym, and business center.Easy living at its finest!