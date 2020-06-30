603 ALTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This Spanish transitional villa is a vibrant 4,949-square-foot estate, on 14,000 square foot lot is situated on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Built in 1926, this recently updated five-bedroom, four bathroom residence exudes warmth, artistic charm and attention to detail. You are instantly greeted with European wood floors, wood beam ceilings and charming finishes throughout. The inviting and sun-drenched living room includes vaulted wood beam ceilings and a fireplace, branching out to other rooms of the house, including a newly updated kitchen with newer appliances that is part of a spacious great room. Upstairs, the sumptuous master suite with a spacious private terrace makes every day feel like its own getaway. Enclosed with mature hedges and foliage, the private oasis consists of an expansive entertainment deck, resort-style swimming pool and guest house. The beach, Palisades Park, countless shops and dining options just moments away from Montana Ave.