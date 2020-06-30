All apartments in Santa Monica
603 ALTA Avenue

603 Alta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

603 Alta Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This Spanish transitional villa is a vibrant 4,949-square-foot estate, on 14,000 square foot lot is situated on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Built in 1926, this recently updated five-bedroom, four bathroom residence exudes warmth, artistic charm and attention to detail. You are instantly greeted with European wood floors, wood beam ceilings and charming finishes throughout. The inviting and sun-drenched living room includes vaulted wood beam ceilings and a fireplace, branching out to other rooms of the house, including a newly updated kitchen with newer appliances that is part of a spacious great room. Upstairs, the sumptuous master suite with a spacious private terrace makes every day feel like its own getaway. Enclosed with mature hedges and foliage, the private oasis consists of an expansive entertainment deck, resort-style swimming pool and guest house. The beach, Palisades Park, countless shops and dining options just moments away from Montana Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 ALTA Avenue have any available units?
603 ALTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 603 ALTA Avenue have?
Some of 603 ALTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 ALTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 ALTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 ALTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 603 ALTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 603 ALTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 ALTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 603 ALTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 ALTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 ALTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 ALTA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 ALTA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

