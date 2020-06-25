All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

531 IDAHO Avenue

531 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

531 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This exquisitely renovated 1914 California Bungalow is a show stopper. Past the charming white picket fence through the brilliant red front door is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home appointed with newer appliances, a washer & dryer and a bonus room off of the kitchen with intention to be used as a mudroom or breakfast nook with a built-in bench. The interior and exterior of the home were recently painted, original wood floors are newly refinished and the bathrooms and kitchen are fully updated. The home is situated on a corner lot allowing light to flood through its many windows. The exterior of the home is completely enclosed with several entertaining spaces equipped with a firepit and hookup for a gas BBQ. Great central location in Santa Monica; this home is a block away from Montana Avenue shops and restaurants and is also close to Third Street Promenade, Palisades Park, the ocean and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
531 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 531 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 531 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
531 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 531 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 531 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 531 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 531 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 IDAHO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 IDAHO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
