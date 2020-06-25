531 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities
This exquisitely renovated 1914 California Bungalow is a show stopper. Past the charming white picket fence through the brilliant red front door is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home appointed with newer appliances, a washer & dryer and a bonus room off of the kitchen with intention to be used as a mudroom or breakfast nook with a built-in bench. The interior and exterior of the home were recently painted, original wood floors are newly refinished and the bathrooms and kitchen are fully updated. The home is situated on a corner lot allowing light to flood through its many windows. The exterior of the home is completely enclosed with several entertaining spaces equipped with a firepit and hookup for a gas BBQ. Great central location in Santa Monica; this home is a block away from Montana Avenue shops and restaurants and is also close to Third Street Promenade, Palisades Park, the ocean and more.