Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

521 Strand St

521 Strand Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 Strand Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
tennis court
media room
This divinely beautiful and serene 4 bedroom 4.5 baths Santa Monica home was built in 1919 as a garment factory. It is owned and recently renovated by renowned interior designer. 521 Strand is a true Zen Retreat. Prime Santa Monica Location The Strand house is located in the Ocean Park Neighborhood with a 98 walk score. Walking distance to the Beach. Walking distance Main Street in Santa Monica and on Abbot Kinney in Venice Local parks, tennis courts and Penmar golf course are blocks away, within the neighborhood. Features include: Master bedroom suite includes large sitting room with sculptural repurposed wood desk and sofa, large flat screen, bathroom with heated floor and shower for 2 Home theater with retractable screen and ceiling speakers and skylights Outdoor Oasis: French doors in living room open to deck with table for 8-10 people and day bed, hammock and pond as well as slide to lower lawn area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Strand St have any available units?
521 Strand St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 521 Strand St have?
Some of 521 Strand St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Strand St currently offering any rent specials?
521 Strand St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Strand St pet-friendly?
No, 521 Strand St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 521 Strand St offer parking?
No, 521 Strand St does not offer parking.
Does 521 Strand St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Strand St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Strand St have a pool?
No, 521 Strand St does not have a pool.
Does 521 Strand St have accessible units?
No, 521 Strand St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Strand St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Strand St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Strand St have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Strand St does not have units with air conditioning.
