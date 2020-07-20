515 SAN VICENTE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking courtyard microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Unsurpassed premier north Santa Monica location, just a few blocks from the bluffs at Palisades Beach Park, 4th Street stairs, Santa Monica Cyn., Montana Ave. and State Beach. One bedroom, one bathroom single level bright charming lease on the first floor set in a lovely courtyard building. Unit includes wood floors, washer/dryer machines stacked & included INSIDE the unit plus a brand new tankless water heater. Also located in the highly coveted Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Middle school districts. No parking included but in this location, who needs a car when everything is just moments away. A truly unique offering!