Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

515 SAN VICENTE

515 San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

515 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Unsurpassed premier north Santa Monica location, just a few blocks from the bluffs at Palisades Beach Park, 4th Street stairs, Santa Monica Cyn., Montana Ave. and State Beach. One bedroom, one bathroom single level bright charming lease on the first floor set in a lovely courtyard building. Unit includes wood floors, washer/dryer machines stacked & included INSIDE the unit plus a brand new tankless water heater. Also located in the highly coveted Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Middle school districts. No parking included but in this location, who needs a car when everything is just moments away. A truly unique offering!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 SAN VICENTE have any available units?
515 SAN VICENTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 515 SAN VICENTE have?
Some of 515 SAN VICENTE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 SAN VICENTE currently offering any rent specials?
515 SAN VICENTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 SAN VICENTE pet-friendly?
No, 515 SAN VICENTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE offer parking?
Yes, 515 SAN VICENTE offers parking.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 SAN VICENTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE have a pool?
No, 515 SAN VICENTE does not have a pool.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE have accessible units?
No, 515 SAN VICENTE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 SAN VICENTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 SAN VICENTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 SAN VICENTE does not have units with air conditioning.
