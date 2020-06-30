All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
509 17th Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

509 17th Street

509 17th Street · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
North of Montana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

509 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
4 Bedroom + 4 Bathroom (plus 1 bed pool house outside)
30 days - $25,000
< 90 days - $23,500
< 180 days - $21,000
180+ days - $20,000

As you drive down the courtyard to this luxurious property, the stunning Spanish architecture of the home will surely be noticed. In addition to the beautiful stucco exterior, you'll be welcomed by the tropical landscaping and raised entryway as you make your way inside.

The simple elegance of the living room will entice you to sit around with friends and family. With neutral tones and modern design engulfing the home, you'll feel at ease as you curl up by the fire or watch the flat-screen TV. Complete with a grand piano, the living room is inviting and full of natural light. The home also has another seating area with beautiful glass doors leading to the backyard oasis.

The living room flows right into the modern and stylish kitchen. With state of the art, stainless steel appliances, With a dining nook and dining room, as well as bar stools in the kitchen, you will have ample room to sit and enjoy a homecooked meal together. The large windows have beautiful views of the backyard complete with a pool, hot tub, and even jets out of the pool to add a splash of elegance.

The home boasts 4 luxurious bedrooms, continuing the neutral chic tones of the rest of the house. Each room generously provides a King-size bed, to ensure the entire family gets rest after a long day of exploring, swimming, or gathering!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 17th Street have any available units?
509 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 509 17th Street have?
Some of 509 17th Street's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 509 17th Street offer parking?
No, 509 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 509 17th Street has a pool.
Does 509 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

