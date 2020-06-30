509 17th Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom + 4 Bathroom (plus 1 bed pool house outside)

30 days - $25,000

< 90 days - $23,500

< 180 days - $21,000

180+ days - $20,000



As you drive down the courtyard to this luxurious property, the stunning Spanish architecture of the home will surely be noticed. In addition to the beautiful stucco exterior, you'll be welcomed by the tropical landscaping and raised entryway as you make your way inside.



The simple elegance of the living room will entice you to sit around with friends and family. With neutral tones and modern design engulfing the home, you'll feel at ease as you curl up by the fire or watch the flat-screen TV. Complete with a grand piano, the living room is inviting and full of natural light. The home also has another seating area with beautiful glass doors leading to the backyard oasis.



The living room flows right into the modern and stylish kitchen. With state of the art, stainless steel appliances, With a dining nook and dining room, as well as bar stools in the kitchen, you will have ample room to sit and enjoy a homecooked meal together. The large windows have beautiful views of the backyard complete with a pool, hot tub, and even jets out of the pool to add a splash of elegance.



The home boasts 4 luxurious bedrooms, continuing the neutral chic tones of the rest of the house. Each room generously provides a King-size bed, to ensure the entire family gets rest after a long day of exploring, swimming, or gathering!