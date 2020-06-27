All apartments in Santa Monica
434 14TH Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

434 14TH Street

434 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime lease opportunity in coveted North of Montana location. This charming Spanish home exudes warmth, character and charm. Highlights include refinished wood floors, new carpeting in the bedrooms and fresh interior/exterior paint. Gorgeous living room room space has bay window and tiled fireplace. Spacious kitchen with laundry room, breakfast nook and adjacent formal dining room. Light and bright 3 bed/2 bath floor plan offers great indoor-outdoor flow and also features a garage that was converted, ideal for an office or workout room. Large private backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, with a great deck, fruit trees and spacious grassy area. Amazing location is just blocks from world-class shopping and restaurants on trendy Montana Avenue as well as Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 14TH Street have any available units?
434 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 434 14TH Street have?
Some of 434 14TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 434 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 434 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 434 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 434 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 434 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 14TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 14TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 14TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
