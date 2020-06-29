423 Pier Ave 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Walk to Beach & Shops with Views near Main Street - Property Id: 188522



WALK TO THE BEACH - Charming unit, top floor with nice open views, bright and sunny with windows all around, 2 bedroom,1.5 bath just 2 blocks off the trendiest part of the famed Main street with the best cuisine and coffee shops in Santa Monica. Walk to the famed Venice Beach and enjoy entertainment and one of the best beaches in the world or bike on the bike pad. Very bright remodeled upper unit with skylights in the kitchen and dining room. Located on top of the hill with the view of the mountain and city lights, this condo is a dream living place for those who desire a quiet and exclusive lifestyle in one of the most desired living spots in Santa Monica. BALCONY WITH VIEW. 1-car Parking, laundry on-site, very quiet neighborhood. Paid water & trash & gardener & association fees. $2,995/month.



423 Pier Ave in Santa Monica. call 415-990-2377 for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188522

Property Id 188522



(RLNE5715674)