Santa Monica, CA
423 Pier Ave 4
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

423 Pier Ave 4

423 Pier Ave · No Longer Available
Location

423 Pier Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Walk to Beach & Shops with Views near Main Street - Property Id: 188522

WALK TO THE BEACH - Charming unit, top floor with nice open views, bright and sunny with windows all around, 2 bedroom,1.5 bath just 2 blocks off the trendiest part of the famed Main street with the best cuisine and coffee shops in Santa Monica. Walk to the famed Venice Beach and enjoy entertainment and one of the best beaches in the world or bike on the bike pad. Very bright remodeled upper unit with skylights in the kitchen and dining room. Located on top of the hill with the view of the mountain and city lights, this condo is a dream living place for those who desire a quiet and exclusive lifestyle in one of the most desired living spots in Santa Monica. BALCONY WITH VIEW. 1-car Parking, laundry on-site, very quiet neighborhood. Paid water & trash & gardener & association fees. $2,995/month.

423 Pier Ave in Santa Monica. call 415-990-2377 for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188522
Property Id 188522

(RLNE5715674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have any available units?
423 Pier Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 423 Pier Ave 4 have?
Some of 423 Pier Ave 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Pier Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
423 Pier Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Pier Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Pier Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 423 Pier Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Pier Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 423 Pier Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 423 Pier Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Pier Ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Pier Ave 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Pier Ave 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
