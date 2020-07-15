422 Ashland Ave

Amenities

Beautiful, renovated, Craftsman Home in Ocean Park - Property Id: 156208



Newly renovated, unfurnished, beautiful, light-filled, airy, beach-style, historic Craftsman home w/ huge, private front porch & yard on a quiet tree-lined St 4 blocks to beach, Main St & Google, short walk to Venice & 3rd St Promenade. Original front house on 3-family property. Hardwood floors, large living room w/ working gas fireplace, built-in book shelves, bonus room off livingroom for office, guests, etc. Open diningroom w/ sliding barn door, original built-in server w/ pass through to cooks kitchen including, stainless steel fridge, dw, farmers sink, disposal, food pantry, quartz counters, washer, dryer, sliding barn door & custom cabinets with glass doors, pull outs & lots of storage. Two bedrooms w/ air conditioners, large walk-in closets, hallway has built-in cabinetry storage. Bathroom has restored claw foot tub/shower, custom vanity, quartz counters. Some side-yard & attic storage, private, secure, gated, fully renovated property, parking space included. This is a gem.

No Pets Allowed



