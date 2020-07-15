All apartments in Santa Monica
422 Ashland Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

422 Ashland Ave

422 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

422 Ashland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, renovated, Craftsman Home in Ocean Park - Property Id: 156208

Newly renovated, unfurnished, beautiful, light-filled, airy, beach-style, historic Craftsman home w/ huge, private front porch & yard on a quiet tree-lined St 4 blocks to beach, Main St & Google, short walk to Venice & 3rd St Promenade. Original front house on 3-family property. Hardwood floors, large living room w/ working gas fireplace, built-in book shelves, bonus room off livingroom for office, guests, etc. Open diningroom w/ sliding barn door, original built-in server w/ pass through to cooks kitchen including, stainless steel fridge, dw, farmers sink, disposal, food pantry, quartz counters, washer, dryer, sliding barn door & custom cabinets with glass doors, pull outs & lots of storage. Two bedrooms w/ air conditioners, large walk-in closets, hallway has built-in cabinetry storage. Bathroom has restored claw foot tub/shower, custom vanity, quartz counters. Some side-yard & attic storage, private, secure, gated, fully renovated property, parking space included. This is a gem.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156208
Property Id 156208

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5384163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Ashland Ave have any available units?
422 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 422 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 422 Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
422 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 422 Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 422 Ashland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 422 Ashland Ave offers parking.
Does 422 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 422 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 422 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 422 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Ashland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 Ashland Ave has units with air conditioning.
