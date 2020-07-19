All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 421 14TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
421 14TH Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM

421 14TH Street

421 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

421 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome Home! This beautiful quintessential country English property exudes charm, comfort and some quality details reminiscent of its time. Nicely laid out floor plan includes formal living room; formal dining room and an open gourmet kitchen complete with center island and breakfast bar that blends well with the family room and backyard area for that indoor/outdoor appeal. Fabulous for entertaining. The well-manicured yard is private and enhanced with a heated pool, hot tub, fire pit, courtyard and grassy area. Within close proximity to trendy Montana Ave shops and restaurants, Third Street Promenade and the beach. Ideally located in the desirable Santa Monica School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 14TH Street have any available units?
421 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 421 14TH Street have?
Some of 421 14TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 421 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 421 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 14TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 14TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 421 14TH Street has a pool.
Does 421 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 421 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 14TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 14TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles