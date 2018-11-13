All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:58 AM

416 21st Pl

416 21st Place · (818) 917-6442
Location

416 21st Place, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $7950 · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fairy tale Cottage In Santa Monica! - Property Id: 247224

Come see this picturesque 3 bed 3 bath cottage in the coveted area N of Montana and in the much sought after Franklin Elementary School district. You will be enchanted by the lush landscaping and the traditional architecture as they invite you in to the charming interior complete with the original hardwood floors & cathedral ceilings. You will find the chef's kitchen with center granite island and high end appliances to be one of the many highlights of this home. Also included in this magnificent kitchen are built-ins which include a microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, and sub-zero refrigerator! The bedrooms open up via french doors to a deck which then leads down to a beautiful backyard to entertain. The large lot gives space for a converted garage complete with kitchen, bathroom & attic space for plenty of storage. With over 500 additional square feet, this is great for use as guest quarters, in-law suite, office,etc..This is the lowest priced 3 bedroom SFR in this area so act fast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247224
Property Id 247224

(RLNE5653110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 21st Pl have any available units?
416 21st Pl has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 21st Pl have?
Some of 416 21st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 21st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
416 21st Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 21st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 21st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 416 21st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 416 21st Pl does offer parking.
Does 416 21st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 21st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 21st Pl have a pool?
No, 416 21st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 416 21st Pl have accessible units?
No, 416 21st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 416 21st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 21st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 21st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 21st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
