416 21st Pl

Fairy tale Cottage In Santa Monica!



Come see this picturesque 3 bed 3 bath cottage in the coveted area N of Montana and in the much sought after Franklin Elementary School district. You will be enchanted by the lush landscaping and the traditional architecture as they invite you in to the charming interior complete with the original hardwood floors & cathedral ceilings. You will find the chef's kitchen with center granite island and high end appliances to be one of the many highlights of this home. Also included in this magnificent kitchen are built-ins which include a microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, and sub-zero refrigerator! The bedrooms open up via french doors to a deck which then leads down to a beautiful backyard to entertain. The large lot gives space for a converted garage complete with kitchen, bathroom & attic space for plenty of storage. With over 500 additional square feet, this is great for use as guest quarters, in-law suite, office,etc..This is the lowest priced 3 bedroom SFR in this area so act fast!

