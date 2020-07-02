Amenities

wine room hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly wine room

345 17th street - Unfurnished. North of Montana. Spacious 3,258 SF home on an expansive 8,971 SF lot. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, detached garage/studio, and expansive backyard. First level includes large updated kitchen, living room, dining room, family room, and wine room. Second level includes master suite, plus three additional rooms (including one with separate access/stairway). Newly painted with hardwood floors throughout. Ideally located between Montana Ave retail district and the Brentwood Country Mart.



Tenant to perform own due diligence regarding square footage, school boundaries, and school enrollment.



