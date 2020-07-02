All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 1 2020

345 17th Street

345 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

wine room
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wine room
345 17th street - Unfurnished. North of Montana. Spacious 3,258 SF home on an expansive 8,971 SF lot. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, detached garage/studio, and expansive backyard. First level includes large updated kitchen, living room, dining room, family room, and wine room. Second level includes master suite, plus three additional rooms (including one with separate access/stairway). Newly painted with hardwood floors throughout. Ideally located between Montana Ave retail district and the Brentwood Country Mart.

Tenant to perform own due diligence regarding square footage, school boundaries, and school enrollment.

(RLNE5173748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 17th Street have any available units?
345 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 345 17th Street have?
Some of 345 17th Street's amenities include wine room, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 17th Street offers parking.
Does 345 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 17th Street have a pool?
No, 345 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

