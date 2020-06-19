3304 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming three-bedroom traditional home is located in Santa Monica's desirable Pico District. An inviting deep red door opens to the living and dining rooms with large windows and wood floors. The spacious family room is located off the kitchen is a wonderful place to relax and unwind. Recent updates to this move-in ready home include new paint, refinished wood floors, and new exterior landscaping. Centrally located close Silicon Beach, restaurants, Bergamont Station, parks, and freeway.

This charming three-bedroom traditional home is located in Santa Monica's desirable Pico District. An inviting deep red door opens to the living and dining rooms with large windows and wood floors. The spacious family room is located off the kitchen is a wonderful place to relax and unwind. Recent updates to this move-in ready home include new paint, refinished wood floors, and new exterior landscaping. Centrally located close Silicon Beach, restaurants, Bergamont Station, parks, and freeway.