Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:07 PM

3304 Virginia Avenue

Location

3304 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming three-bedroom traditional home is located in Santa Monica's desirable Pico District. An inviting deep red door opens to the living and dining rooms with large windows and wood floors. The spacious family room is located off the kitchen is a wonderful place to relax and unwind. Recent updates to this move-in ready home include new paint, refinished wood floors, and new exterior landscaping. Centrally located close Silicon Beach, restaurants, Bergamont Station, parks, and freeway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
3304 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3304 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 3304 Virginia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3304 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3304 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3304 Virginia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
