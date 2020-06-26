3110 5TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Elegant, modern casita located in one of the best locations of Santa Monica. This newer construction home has an abundance of natural light, 9 ft. ceilings, Chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, and an incredible indoor/outdoor flow. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and breathtaking city & mountain views, and the second bedroom is a perfect office or guest room. This can be your own private oasis with tons of outdoor space along with two-car gated parking. Close to Rose, Abbot Kinney, Main St., beaches, shops, restaurants, coffee shops and some of the most popular Santa Monica hangouts. Live in the heart of it all!