Santa Monica, CA
3110 5TH Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3110 5TH Street

3110 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3110 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Elegant, modern casita located in one of the best locations of Santa Monica. This newer construction home has an abundance of natural light, 9 ft. ceilings, Chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, and an incredible indoor/outdoor flow. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and breathtaking city & mountain views, and the second bedroom is a perfect office or guest room. This can be your own private oasis with tons of outdoor space along with two-car gated parking. Close to Rose, Abbot Kinney, Main St., beaches, shops, restaurants, coffee shops and some of the most popular Santa Monica hangouts. Live in the heart of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 5TH Street have any available units?
3110 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3110 5TH Street have?
Some of 3110 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3110 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3110 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3110 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3110 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 3110 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 3110 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3110 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3110 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 5TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
