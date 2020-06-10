3013 COLORADO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Stand alone one story house that is part of a triplex. Enclosed private patio and dog run area. Easy parking ( two spaces) and great location. Beautiful common areas. Solar attic fan and dual pane windows. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and forced air heating and A/C system. Private washer and dryer. new LED lighting throughout home. Back unit so very quiet. Dual pane windows. New raised ceiling in master with new ceiling fan.Lease Details: owner pays trash and water...and tenant pays electric and gas and internet/TV.Whole Foods Distance0.80 milesTrader Joes Distance0.83 milesStarbucks Distance0.47 milesLos Angeles Intl is ...7.16 milesLandmarksMorgan-Wixson Theatre, Virginia Avenue Park, Singing For Your Soul, Jagged Vertical Dance and Fitness, Santa Monica College, University of Santa Monica, Stoner Park Pool, Become A Host, Westside School of Ballet, Auralux - Reiki and Crystal Healing