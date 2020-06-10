All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:44 PM

3013 COLORADO Avenue

3013 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Stand alone one story house that is part of a triplex. Enclosed private patio and dog run area. Easy parking ( two spaces) and great location. Beautiful common areas. Solar attic fan and dual pane windows. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and forced air heating and A/C system. Private washer and dryer. new LED lighting throughout home. Back unit so very quiet. Dual pane windows. New raised ceiling in master with new ceiling fan.Lease Details: owner pays trash and water...and tenant pays electric and gas and internet/TV.Whole Foods Distance0.80 milesTrader Joes Distance0.83 milesStarbucks Distance0.47 milesLos Angeles Intl is ...7.16 milesLandmarksMorgan-Wixson Theatre, Virginia Avenue Park, Singing For Your Soul, Jagged Vertical Dance and Fitness, Santa Monica College, University of Santa Monica, Stoner Park Pool, Become A Host, Westside School of Ballet, Auralux - Reiki and Crystal Healing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have any available units?
3013 COLORADO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have?
Some of 3013 COLORADO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 COLORADO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3013 COLORADO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 COLORADO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 COLORADO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3013 COLORADO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 COLORADO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3013 COLORADO Avenue has a pool.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3013 COLORADO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 COLORADO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 COLORADO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 COLORADO Avenue has units with air conditioning.
