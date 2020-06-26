All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 3004 GLENN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3004 GLENN Avenue
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

3004 GLENN Avenue

3004 Glenn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3004 Glenn Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled home in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. Expansive open living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with access to rear yard/deck. Home was completely remodeled in 2018. Sleek new kitchen with tons of counter space, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Deck between house and garage. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Upstairs has master suite with lots of closet space and two generous bedrooms plus bath. Detached full size 2 car garage with room for storage, plus bonus room for gym or office. Central heat and 2 zone A/C. Great location near Marine Park, Penmar Golf Course, restaurants on Lincoln and Rose and miles of sandy beaches. Minimum one year lease term. One month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and trash, cable and wifi. Landlord pays gardener. Available July 16, 2019. Call regarding pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have any available units?
3004 GLENN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3004 GLENN Avenue have?
Some of 3004 GLENN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 GLENN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 GLENN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 GLENN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 GLENN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3004 GLENN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 GLENN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 GLENN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 GLENN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 GLENN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 GLENN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3004 GLENN Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles