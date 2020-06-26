3004 GLENN Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled home in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. Expansive open living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with access to rear yard/deck. Home was completely remodeled in 2018. Sleek new kitchen with tons of counter space, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Deck between house and garage. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Upstairs has master suite with lots of closet space and two generous bedrooms plus bath. Detached full size 2 car garage with room for storage, plus bonus room for gym or office. Central heat and 2 zone A/C. Great location near Marine Park, Penmar Golf Course, restaurants on Lincoln and Rose and miles of sandy beaches. Minimum one year lease term. One month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and trash, cable and wifi. Landlord pays gardener. Available July 16, 2019. Call regarding pet policy.