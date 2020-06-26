3004 GLENN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled home in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. Expansive open living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with access to rear yard/deck. Home was completely remodeled in 2018. Sleek new kitchen with tons of counter space, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Deck between house and garage. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths. Upstairs has master suite with lots of closet space and two generous bedrooms plus bath. Detached full size 2 car garage with room for storage, plus bonus room for gym or office. Central heat and 2 zone A/C. Great location near Marine Park, Penmar Golf Course, restaurants on Lincoln and Rose and miles of sandy beaches. Minimum one year lease term. One month rent plus 2 month security deposit to move in. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and trash, cable and wifi. Landlord pays gardener. Available July 16, 2019. Call regarding pet policy.