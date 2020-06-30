All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2912 11TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2912 11TH Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:13 AM

2912 11TH Street

2912 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2912 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible opportunity to live in Sunset Park! Walking distance to Rose Ave, Ocean Park Blvd and a quick bike ride to the beach, Abbot Kinney and Main Street. This updated two-bedroom, 1.5 bath open concept condo has a large living area, updated kitchen, private enclosed patio, BBQ, 1-car garage + bonus storage. Home was built with luxury materials, incld. solid oak hardwood floors, ceiling fans in living and bedrooms, bright contemporary kitchen w/ blond wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher). Large bright master and guest BR w/ tree top views off sky-lit hallway. Master features bonus area for office or lounge and huge closet. In-unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 11TH Street have any available units?
2912 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2912 11TH Street have?
Some of 2912 11TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2912 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 2912 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 11TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 2912 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles