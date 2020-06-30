2912 11TH Street

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to live in Sunset Park! Walking distance to Rose Ave, Ocean Park Blvd and a quick bike ride to the beach, Abbot Kinney and Main Street. This updated two-bedroom, 1.5 bath open concept condo has a large living area, updated kitchen, private enclosed patio, BBQ, 1-car garage + bonus storage. Home was built with luxury materials, incld. solid oak hardwood floors, ceiling fans in living and bedrooms, bright contemporary kitchen w/ blond wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher). Large bright master and guest BR w/ tree top views off sky-lit hallway. Master features bonus area for office or lounge and huge closet. In-unit laundry.