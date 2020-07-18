2852 Exposition

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful upstairs totally remodeled apartment in a very desirable and trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica, close to all and easy FWY access and cafes, restaurants, and much more. This unit offers a 2 bedroom and 1 bath and new modern kitchen with chic counter top and gorgeous back splash, stainless steel appliances includes built in stove and cook top, dishwasher, 2 sinks. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer conveniently inside the unit. This unit has plenty of natural light, it includes 1 parking space. No pets allowed.