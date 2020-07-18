All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

2852 Exposition

2852 Exposition Boulevard · (609) 513-2646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2852 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful upstairs totally remodeled apartment in a very desirable and trendy neighborhood in the heart of Santa Monica, close to all and easy FWY access and cafes, restaurants, and much more. This unit offers a 2 bedroom and 1 bath and new modern kitchen with chic counter top and gorgeous back splash, stainless steel appliances includes built in stove and cook top, dishwasher, 2 sinks. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer conveniently inside the unit. This unit has plenty of natural light, it includes 1 parking space. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Exposition have any available units?
2852 Exposition has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2852 Exposition have?
Some of 2852 Exposition's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Exposition currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Exposition is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Exposition pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Exposition is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2852 Exposition offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Exposition offers parking.
Does 2852 Exposition have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2852 Exposition offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Exposition have a pool?
No, 2852 Exposition does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Exposition have accessible units?
No, 2852 Exposition does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Exposition have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 Exposition has units with dishwashers.
Does 2852 Exposition have units with air conditioning?
No, 2852 Exposition does not have units with air conditioning.
