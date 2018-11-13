All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:45 AM

2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard

2848 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Exposition Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Classic California style! This sunny, updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit is only steps away from a beautiful park and conveniently located near the Expo line. The gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and clean, white walls will make you happy to call this home. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator and stove/range and granite countertops. One designated parking space, on site laundry. This unit is not to be missed and won't last long. Here is your chance to live in the beautiful Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have any available units?
2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have?
Some of 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
