2848 EXPOSITION Boulevard

Amenities
Classic California style! This sunny, updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath unit is only steps away from a beautiful park and conveniently located near the Expo line. The gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and clean, white walls will make you happy to call this home. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator and stove/range and granite countertops. One designated parking space, on site laundry. This unit is not to be missed and won't last long. Here is your chance to live in the beautiful Santa Monica!