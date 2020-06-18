2721 2ND Street

Amenities

Your search is over! The perfect beach pad awaits. Step into beach living in one of the hottest areas of Santa Monica. This super cute condo located in Ocean Park offers it all. You will feel right at home in this spacious updated one bedroom with Western exposure front-facing tree top views and ocean breezes from balcony. Refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove are included. Well maintained building offers a pool, spa, club and fitness rooms very rare to the area. All you need to do is move in to start enjoying your beach strolls, walks along Main Street, jumps to Abbot Kinney or just a quick run to the 3rd Street Promenade and Expo Line. Best of all your furry friends are welcome.