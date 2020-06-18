All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2721 2ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2721 2ND Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

2721 2ND Street

2721 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2721 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Your search is over! The perfect beach pad awaits. Step into beach living in one of the hottest areas of Santa Monica. This super cute condo located in Ocean Park offers it all. You will feel right at home in this spacious updated one bedroom with Western exposure front-facing tree top views and ocean breezes from balcony. Refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove are included. Well maintained building offers a pool, spa, club and fitness rooms very rare to the area. All you need to do is move in to start enjoying your beach strolls, walks along Main Street, jumps to Abbot Kinney or just a quick run to the 3rd Street Promenade and Expo Line. Best of all your furry friends are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 2ND Street have any available units?
2721 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2721 2ND Street have?
Some of 2721 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2721 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 2ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 2ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 2721 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 2721 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 2721 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 2ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 2721 2ND Street has a pool.
Does 2721 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 2721 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 2ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 2ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles